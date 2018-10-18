Taft (KIII News) — Probable cause affidavits obtained by 3News detail last weekend's deadly shooting in Taft, Texas, which claimed the lives of four people.

A father and son were both arrested in connection with the shooting. Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. was charged with capital murder, and his son Ronnie Rodriguez Jr. is facing deadly conduct charges.

According to the affidavits, a witness said Juan Sandoval drove by a birthday party at a Taft residence in the 500 block of Wilbur on Saturday, Oct. 13. Sandoval was accused of being a "peeping tom" earlier that week, according to the witness, and during the party Ronnie Sr. and Sandoval allegedly exchanged words before Sandoval drove off in a red pickup.

Five minutes later, the witness said Sandoval returned to the party with Nicky Sandoval, Jeremy Sandoval, Juan Sandoval Jr. and Juan Sandoval III. The witness told authorities that Rodriguez Jr. and Sr. were confronted by the men in the back of the residence. That's when Rodriguez Jr. pulled a handgun from his back waistline and fired toward the men, according to the affidavits.

The witness told police he never saw the men with weapons, and no one was hit after the first shot; but that's when Rodriguez Sr. took the gun and began to fire at the group.

The affidavit says the men tried to take down Rodriguez Sr., but he kept firing. Juan Sandoval, who is also known as Juan Espinoza, Jeremy Sandoval, Nicky Sandoval and Juan Sandoval III all died at the scene. Juan Sandoval Jr. survived and was transported to a Corpus Christi hospital for treatment.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII