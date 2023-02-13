African soul dancers perform at Del Mar College

Residents can catch another performance Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Island University in the Performing Arts Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some special guests helped to celebrate African culture at Del Mar College Monday.

In honor of Black History Month, African soul dancers performed for students and held a workshop.

Some of the dancers were featured in Michelle Williams and Beyoncé's music video 'Say Yes' from 2014.

Del Mar Student leadership Director Beverly Cage told 3NEWS that the event holds great cultural significance.

"It's very important to Del Mar College because we have a very diverse population of students and we want for students to all be able to talk to each other and understand where each other comes from, and most importantly to understand one another's culture," she said.

Residents can catch another performance Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Island University in the Performing Arts Center.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.