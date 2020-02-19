CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results are in from a survey that asked local teachers how they feel about issues they encounter in the classroom.

The American Federation of Teachers conducted a survey back in fall to highlight the challenges teachers are faced with every day.

"We're to the point where we're not going to take it anymore, and that was clear in the survey," AFT President Dr. Nancy Vera said.

Roughly 400 responses from area teachers were questioned about topics that ranged from resources, equipment, and even administration.

"They need support with discipline when a child doesn't behave correctly. They need support from the administration and from CCISD to help with that," Vera said.

According to Vera, the survey allows the teacher to give their direct feedback without fear of getting in trouble.

When it comes to testing in the classroom, results from the survey showed 59% of teachers feel that the amount of tests given is not age-appropriate for their students.

Vera feels that students are being tested every week, and that's just too much.

"They are telling the teacher as I said before, what to teach, how to teach it, and when to teach it. If any administrator from CCISD goes into a classroom and doesn't see the teacher is doing exactly what they supposed to be doing at that particular time, even though the teacher in her professional opinion says that's not what my students need, then they're going to get written up," Vera said

According to Vera, the workload is also an ongoing issue, with more than half of teachers interviewed stating they always feel overwhelmed.

"We don't need to be playing the blame game here, what we need to do is look thoroughly at what we're teaching the children so that they can become successful," Vera said

CCISD released the following statement:

"We will review the feedback and use it to inform our ongoing conversations and collaboration with AFT. Throughout the year, CCISD is glad to listen to feedback to learn how we may best serve our community. In addition to our regular contact with area employee organizations, we value our strong ties with campus and district advisory groups, which include teachers among their members and with whom we meet regularly. Additionally, we survey our school community at least once per year as well as enjoy informal conversations with staff, students, families and community members. As recent achievements demonstrate, our teachers and administrators are committed to student success, and we applaud their dedication. We will continue to work together to foster a positive, productive environment for our students and staff."

