After 80 years, U.S.S Lexington reunites soulmates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 80 years and two countries, The U-S-S Lexington reunites soulmates.
Representatives from the Lexington Museum recently arrived in Tokyo, Japan to reconnect a family after 80 years of separation, with the return of the "Good Luck Flag."
The ceremony took place this morning, July 29 in Tokyo where the children of Mr. Mutsuda received the flag. The flag was viewed as his spirit returning home, reuniting with his wife who recently passed away at the age of 102.
"It is a great privilege to be a part of reconnecting a family after nearly 80 years of separation, and reuniting a husband and wife so that they are finally at peace together."
Click here to watch the full event.
