After being broken into twice this month, a fundraiser was held for The Salvation Army over at Funtrackers this Saturday.

In less than two weeks the non-profit was broken into and several items were stolen from its food pantry.

For every five dollars in non-perishable food items donated at the fundraiser people got to enjoy a free ride.

They also got to enjoy an amazing display of cars from The Kustom Oldies Corpitos Classics.

All of the proceeds will be donated to The Salvation Army.

