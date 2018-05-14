A woman who works for Whataburger in Port Aransas says it's more than just a job to her.

Cathy Bellah says Whataburger treated her like family during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

That's why when her kids found out the fast food chain came out with a charm, they had to get it for their mom.

Jasmine Stelker is Cathy Bellah's daughter.

She says her mom never asks for anything until the Whataburger charm was released.

Stelker says it was more than a piece of jewelry to her mom. It signified how strong her Whataburger family was during Harvey.

"So, that hit really hard home for her because that was her second home, Stelker says. "It was torn away. She knew so many people that lost everything. Not just the people she worked with but the customers that came in regularly."

So she went on a mission to buy the charm.

Stelker says the it was sold out immediately and nowhere to be found.

But she was determined to keep looking online any chance she had.

"There was one person who returned the charm at the same minute that I was actually online checking, and I was able to get it," Stelker says, "it was just such a miracle that it happened."

Once Cathy Bellah received the trinket she thought was impossible to get it she says it was an emotional moment.

"I'm not a crier," Bellah says, "I never cry, but when they gave me the charm and the letter about how they got the charm it made my day it made me cry."

Stelker says her mom wears the charm on a necklace, so that it's close to her heart as a reminder she is Whataburger strong.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII