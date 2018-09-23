CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — After the horrific murder of her daughter, Fallon Wood has become an advocate for the families of homicide victims.

Breanna Wood was originally reported missing in October of 2016. Months later, in January 2017, Wood's body was discovered in a box.

Soon after, 26-year-old Joseph Tejeda was charged with Wood's murder. A trial date for the case has not yet been set.

Fallon said she still struggles to find solace in wake of the tragedy. Yet, she has found peace near the ocean and in her garden which is dedicated to her late daughter.

Wood said she came up with an idea; a memorial garden for homicide victims. She said she searched the internet but couldn't find one in Corpus Christi, so she proposed the idea to the city; they hopped on board.

"There was nothing in here Corpus, in Nueces County, Austin has a beautiful one, everybody has one and I'm like God why don't we have one?"

Now, Fallon is awaits permit approvals and a construction site. She said ideally, the garden would be somewhere on Ocean Drive, facing the water. The memorial garden would honor individuals who were killed and serve as a place for families to mourn and remember their loved ones.

Wood has started the Crime Victim Memorial Garden Organization to gain support and funds for the monument. To donate or get involved visit their website or contact them at (361) 236-0164.

