After facing the ups and downs of COVID-19, downtown's Muse Bistro is set to close their doors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A downtown Corpus Christi restaurant that first opened their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic is now working to get as much support from the community as possible before they officially have to close up shop.

The owners of Muse Bistro tell 3News their lease to continue business downtown is not being continued, and they are now petitioning for a chance to stay open.

"I drained all my savings accounts to put into this business. It's a debt-free business," said Michelle Joseph, co-owner of Muse Bistro. "We didn't take out any loans, so this is straight from our hard work. From our nine-to-five's and everything that we've accumulated all our lives. For us, it was like our baby. We put so much money into this place."

Joseph wears many hats. She works full-time in healthcare and operates the business in downtown Corpus Christi, but since Muse Bistro opened their doors, she said it has felt like an uphill battle.

"So we signed the lease in September and then COVID hit in December. We were literally not anticipating any of this. It kind of spiraled," Joseph said. "I think by the time we got wind of it at my nine-to-five, we were already knee deep in renovations."

She said COVID-19 made running a business feel like a game of "red light, green light," and they had to shut down several times.

"We had employees come down with COVID. We had to close the restaurant several times," Joseph said. "Mind you, we were already struggling. The restaurant industry already has a shortage of employees."

The problems didn't stop there.

"So we had to close down for a month until we found adequate kitchen staff, but everyone just got their stimulus so it was hard to get anyone to work at that time," said Olivia Ramon, manager of Muse Bistro.

The pandemic wasn't the only thing putting hurdles in front of Muse Bistro.

"The freeze happened and then COVID was still going on, so the supplier just literally bailed on us. Didn't give us a heads up," Ramon said. "They were just like, we don't have anybody to deliver to downtown, so you're not getting food."

Because of the rough start, the owner of the property has decided not to renew the lease for Muse Bistro to keep operating.

"She only gave us to the end of this year to move out, and she gave us the notice two weeks ago," Joseph said. "It doesn't give us much time, especially because of the holidays."

Joseph set up an online petition to get support from the community. She hopes to gain exposure that will lead to business connections, advice and donations. She said Muse Bistro is not saying goodbye to the community just yet, and they plan on opening up somewhere else when the time is right.

