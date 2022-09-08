After school childcare sees a boom in the Coastal Bend

With the first day of school behind us for many districts including Corpus Christi, some parents may still be looking for after school child care.

3NEWS checked on openings for after school programs around the city.



"We're pretty close to full, but we still are able to take some of them due to there are some parents that don't come in on a daily basis," said Alma Garcia, who is the owner and director of Little Feet Child Care Center on Staples Street.

Garcia said it's a struggle for many parents to find the right daycare.

"Making sure that you call. Check the area that you want to get your child in that's going to be close and convenient for yourself to bring in your children or have the daycare pick up the children," Garcia said.



Regardless of where your child goes to school, there is a place fairly close by that might work for after school child care. But everyone says don't let a big waiting list stop you from signing up. They will get back to you eventually. You may have to look for a sitter in the meantime.

"After Hour Kid Power is our former latchkey. But right now we have 880 kids signed up," said Sergio Gonzalez, with the City Parks and Recreation Department.

Gonzalez helps oversee the After Hour Kid Power program.

While their waiting list is almost as large as their enrollment, because of fluctuation, there's still a good chance you will be able to get your child in sometime this school year.

"We have on our website, you can sign up your kid. You can put your name on the wait list and just be patient with us," Gonzalez said.



The City and many daycares are less expensive than you might think and there is grant money available from programs like one offered by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

However, Garcia said if you waited till the last minute, you should still be able to find a spot for your child somewhere.

"There's some of them that may have a little bit more openings than some of the other ones," Garcia said.

Several of the daycares we contacted including the city, say they all continue to look for more employees to help take care of young ones.

