After school program 'After Hour Kid Power' beginning for Calallen ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With some children set to come back to the classroom after the holiday weekend, the City of Corpus Christi’s after school program is also returning, but its got a new name.



The Latchkey Program has been around for a number of years, but now it’s known as the 'After Hour Kid Power.'

The City touts it as an ideal, safe and convenient location where their children will be well supervised after school.

It will be available this Tuesday as Calallen schools begin offering in classroom instruction. But it won’t be starting up in CCISD schools until September 21.

Officials with the program wanted to assure the public that all the COVID-19 precautions will be taken.