CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Kids in San Patricio County had the opportunity Tuesday to see how and where a lot of our goods come from when Ag in the Classroom visited San Patricio County Fairgrounds in Sinton.

Organizers of the visit said it's a chance for all fourth graders to see everything from farm equipment to dairy cows.

The visit is meant to show the children how all of it starts and possibly even inspire them to head into a career in agriculture.

"We feel like we need to get out the true story about agriculture and how much it touches our life every day from the cotton sheets on their bed to the food on their plate to the money that's made to buy it," said the Chairman of San Patricio's Farm Bureau Jason Nedbalek.

Ag in the Classroom will continue Wednesday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

