Agape Ranch holds event for foster children aging out of the system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday night, Agape Ranch held a special event where youth in the foster care system learned about different resources available to them as they get older and age out of the system.

Agape Ranch is a "neighborhood complete with homes, playgrounds, rec areas, and onsite respite care providers to love and support foster children."

According to their website, their mission is to ensure that every child will experience unconditional love and understand his or her value.

They are certainly following through on their promise through these events as they guide their children in a positive direction.

Program Advocate for Agape Ranch, Terell Burrow, commented, "this is really a networking event to try and connect them to nonprofits and businesses in the Coastal Bend area to really help them succeed."

The team at Agape Ranch said they wanted the youth there Friday night to know that they are valued. The team added that people in the community care for them, and are willing to connect to help keep them on the right track to do whatever they want to accomplish.

For more information on the ranch, programs, and the partnering child placing agency, please visit agaperanch.org.

