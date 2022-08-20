Agape Ranch holds respite care training at Fellowship of Oso Creek

The well-rounded training helps respite care providers meet the individual needs of each kid.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local non-profit Agape Ranch holds respite care training for people looking to give foster parents a much-needed break.

The training was held at Fellowship of Oso Creek to certify that overnight caregivers have what they need to provide support for foster care families.

Respite care providers can work with children up to the age of 17 for up to 14 days. For foster care families, the limit is six children.

Trainer Jessica Blakeslee with Agape Ranch is also a respite care provider and spoke with 3NEWS about what she enjoys most about it.

"My favorite part is getting to have little ones in my home that I get to love on and just show them that there are people out there that care for them, and that are ready to step up and support their families," Blakeslee said.

She added that the well-rounded training helps respite care providers meet the individual needs of each kid to better take care of them while foster parents are away. The next training will be in January 2023.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.