CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Agape Ranch will be holding a fundraising event Friday, Sept. 21. It's is a Murder Mystery game and masquerade aimed at raising money for the nonprofit's foster care program.

There will be live and silent auctions as well as hors d'oeuvres and cocktails.

Agape Ranch aims to provide 19 homes for foster children to live at an receive the support they need. The self-sustaining community will care for up to 72 foster children and young adults, providing housing and mentorship for young adults as they pursue their educations and careers.

Event organizers ask that masquerade attire be worn. 30 masks will available for sale at the event.

For more information on the event, click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII