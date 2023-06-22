Agape Ranch unveils 11-acre London area for foster home development

The idea of the neighborhood is to help siblings who might be separated into different foster homes still have a way to be close to one another.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 11 acres of land in the London area were highlighted during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for Agape Ranch.

The plan is to build a total of 24 homes for foster kids, parents, and families.

The neighborhood will look just like any other but will be gated, featuring three separate house plans for single-family homes.

Some of those will be two-story houses.

The idea of the neighborhood is to help siblings who might be separated into different foster homes still have a way to be close to one another.

"Sibling groups are separated a lot," said Agape Ranch Community Relations Coordinator Shannon Murphy. "You don't always have foster families that are able to take sibling groups together, so in this neighborhood even if your brother or sister are not living in the home with you, they might be across the street or a few houses down so the kids can still see their siblings."

Fundraising for the neighborhood has been happening for over 5 years. The ranch hopes to have those ready to live in within the next few years.

