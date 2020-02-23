CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Age is nothing but a number to this South Texas author who published her first book-- at 90 years old.

Colleen 'Keke' Black has always been a writer, but never published, until today. Black had her very first book signing at Barnes and Noble.

Since day one, Colleen has shared her adventures on paper.

"As soon as I could hold a pen in my hand, I would write little stories and give them to my mother," said Colleen Black.

Colleen says that when she wrote her own novel, it wasn't what she expected. For 10 years, Colleen was shut down by different editors, and when she was about to give up, Colleen's friend gave her just the right push.

"She said send it one more time, and I said 'one more time?' She said yes, send it out one more time, so I did," added Black.

That one more try lead her to her very own book signing at Barnes and Noble.

"I just can't believe all this is happening to me, and especially now. I am 90 years old!"

The push that brought Colleen here also inspired the ones, by her side.

"To know somebody that's a published author with a major publishing company is very encouraging and lets me know that it's attainable and within reach," said nephew, Darin Scott.

Colleen told me that she's already written another book and has two chapters completed on a third book, so she doesn't plan on throwing in the towel any time soon.