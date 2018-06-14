Crews will be draining aged water from the new Holly Road elevated storage tank as the City of Corpus Christi prepares to put it into service in the next few weeks.

According to the City, as part of the commissioning process for the tower, aged water in the tank has to be drained and refilled in order to ensure that water quality standards are maintained in the distribution system when the tank becomes operational.

In the meantime, the City is encouraging residents to inspect their faucets, pipes, hoses and connectors for leaks. When the water tower goes online the City expects an increase in water pressure, so homes irrigation systems will need to be adjusted.

The City offers free leak detection tablets for toilet inspection. They are available at the information booth in City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard Street, and at the Utilities Department, located at 2726 Holly Road.

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/waterpressure.

