Boating safety ahead of the holiday weekend

We heard from a couple of agencies who are asking boaters to take extra safety precautions when they head out for a day out on the water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lots of your neighbors and plenty of visitors alike are expected to be out on our local waters whether that is for fishing or just relaxing.

This week happens to be 'National Safe Boating Week' and we are hearing from a couple of agencies who are asking boaters to take extra safety precautions when they head out for a day out on the water.

From Game Wardens to the Coast Guard even firefighters, local agencies are teaming up to keep an eye out on the water this holiday weekend.

"We have boaters who come in from out of town, local boaters, everybody who wants to get on the water and enjoy our waterways and that comes with calls," said Game Warden Ben Baker.

Baker said they'll be out in full force to make sure folks are not drinking while operating a boat, and he's also sending out a friendly reminder that all vessels on the water are subject to inspection.

"During that inspection we are looking for a floatation device that fits and is readily accessible for every individual on that vessel, a fire extinguisher class B, or A, B, and C. We are also looking for a throwable for vessels 16 feet or larger, as well as a sound producing device," said Baker.

Baker said a fun day on the water can easily turn dangerous even deadly.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, between January to April of 2021 there was a 40 percent increase in boating fatalities from the same time last year.

"With the current trend we are seeing more people wanting to get on the water, they overlook the safety aspect, and they think I can swim, or this is a new boat. Yes, you might be able to, but can you swim for an hour?" asked Baker.

We've seen it time and time again from the jetties to the bay, boaters in distress and even overturned vessels.

"Not having the right safety equipment, not having life jackets on board for everybody, and it's not just a life jacket but a properly fitted life jacket," said Roy Pell who is with the USCG Auxiliary sector out of Corpus Christi.

Pell said there are a few things you might not know like flares have expiration dates and that boats are now required to have a kill switch in case someone happens to fall overboard, but the number one life saving tip, experts agree is to wear your life jacket.

They compare it to wearing a seatbelt in a car.

For those who will be out in kayaks, agencies ask to make sure you have an identifier on it like a name and telephone number. The reason is that if they find a runaway or abandoned vessel, they can call the number and make sure you are okay and are not out looking for someone in the water.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.