CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — State agencies and educators are working to make sure foster children don't fall behind in their education and hosted a conference Thursday at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to discuss the issue.

Officials said foster children may end up in several schools in just one year, making it very difficult for them to stay motivated or engaged in the classroom. The Department of Family and Protective Services is encouraging school counselors to tell these kids that if they stay in school, they may be eligible for entry and free tuition to the university.

"We want to ensure that when they're in one school and there is any reason that they go to another, that their education is taken care of, and that they're learning some of the same things," Education Specialist David Johnson said.

The meeting was one of three the Department is hosting in South Texas. Their hope is for no foster child to quit school because of the at-home battles they are dealing with.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII