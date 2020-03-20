CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents near Horne and Kostoryz were shaken up this morning after hearing the sound of loud bangs and law enforcement personnel swarming the area.

Around 5:30 a.m. this morning, a neighbor from the area said he was woken up out of his sleep by a loud bang.

After making his way outside, he saw DPS and Corpus Christi Police a few houses away and found out that authorities were conducting a raid at that home on Cottage St.

There was an armored SWAT vehicle was on-site, as well as several agents, U.S. Marshalls, and the CCPD Gang Unit.

It is unknown at this time what was going on, but 3News will work to bring you more information as it becomes available.

