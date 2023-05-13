Aggravated robbery victim still in critical condition, family asks for community support

Loretta Ann Dilger told 3NEWS that her brother has shown no signs of improvement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The victim of an aggravated robbery on Norvel Drive is still in critical condition.

It was on Tuesday when Harold 'Hal' Dilger Jr., became the victim of an aggravated robbery in the early hours of the morning after confronting a suspected car thief.

His sister, Loretta Ann Dilger spoke with 3NEWS about her baby brother. She explained, "He just does what needs to be done. We learn that from our father. And we don't ask questions when someone is in need. We help."

Loretta said, "He will not ignore when he sees something that is out of place." 'Hal' is known to give anyone a helping hand in his community, especially those struggling with the aftermath of hurricanes.

"If he sees a fallen tree, if he sees a house that he knows the people in and they're elderly, or they can't do what needs to be done," she added.

The aggravated robbery has been a lot to bear for his three sons. One is in college. "He needs to be able to go back to college. He cannot, not finish college because of this," she said.

Loretta is asking for the community's support and prayers. "He's still in critical condition. These hospital bills are going to continue to add up," she said.

She's hoping the public can give back to a man whose been selfless when it comes to helping those in need. "Please pray. Anything you can do, just anything you can do, will be appreciated," she said.

Loretta told 3NEWS that her brother has shown no signs of improvement.

The family is holding a fundraiser next Saturday, May 20 at 5918 Norvel Drive at noon to help with the cost of hospital bills. If you would like to donate to this family, click here.

