Students interested in agriculture industry visit TAMU-K

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas agriculture students from all over the state were invited to tour the campus at Texas A&M Kingsville on Thursday.

It's all part of the 4-H Livestock Ambassador program that's open to Texas high school students interested in the AG industry.

While at the university, the students got to check out the school's veterinary technology program and also took part in some live evaluations by faculty.

The program aims to give young adults leadership skills which are needed to work in the industry.

"Our goal with this program is to teach them all about livestock and agriculture and for them to advocate for the livestock and agriculture industry," Kyle McManus said. "I have a passion about bringing youth and exposing them to what Kingsville and South Texas has to offer."

"This place is a bit smaller than A&M in College Station, but it has plenty of opportunities and has really cool facilities as well," Luke Sanders said.

The group is also getting the chance to check out some surrounding locations in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley.

