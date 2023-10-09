x
Agua Dulce community mourns loss of high school coach David Chapa

Chapa had just under 30 years of experience making a difference in students' lives in Alice, Ben Bolt, and Agua Dulce, where he taught middle school math.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community of Agua Dulce is the mourning the loss of high school coach David Chapa. 

Chapa was 53-years-old and spent more than half of his life coaching and teaching throughout South Texas. He had just under 30 years of experience making a difference in students' lives in Alice, Ben Bolt, and Agua Dulce, where he taught middle school math.

A vigil is being held Monday night at 6 p.m. at the high school. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released. 

