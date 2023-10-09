Agua Dulce community mourns loss of high school coach David Chapa

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community of Agua Dulce is the mourning the loss of high school coach David Chapa.
Chapa was 53-years-old and spent more than half of his life coaching and teaching throughout South Texas. He had just under 30 years of experience making a difference in students' lives in Alice, Ben Bolt, and Agua Dulce, where he taught middle school math.
A vigil is being held Monday night at 6 p.m. at the high school. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Uber now allows teen accounts in South Texas for rides, food delivery
- Angelica Hernandez resigns as first assistant to Nueces County D.A.
- Rockin' K Farms celebrates 10 years of fall festivities
- Corpus Christi restaurant 3rd best place to eat in Texas, Yelp says
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.