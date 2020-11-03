AGUA DULCE, Texas — An Agua Dulce family was left with nothing after their mobile home burned to the ground following what could have been an explosion overnight.

Witnesses described a loud blast before flames erupted at a home at 2nd Street near the Parish Hall Catholic Church. Fire units from Bluntzer and Annaville joined in to help with the call, which came in at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

"All of the departments working together. I can't thank them enough," said Chief Jay Behrens of Nueces County ESD#3. "Chief Clack and his group, and the Bluntzers, out of Bluntzer, we couldn't do it without them."

Everyone managed to get out safely despite one family member running back inside to rescue a pet parakeet. Fortunately no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: