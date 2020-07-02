AGUA DULCE, Texas — According to officials, numerous children have been diagnosed with the flu, upper respiratory ailments, and the stomach virus at Agua Dulce area schools.

Officials say the decision was made in order to provide a healthy environment for students.

"One of the top priorities of Agua Dulce schools is the safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff," stated officials.

There are many things that you can do as a parent to help protect the health of your child, such as wash your child’s belongings. Clothing such as jackets and even backpacks should be washed.

Remind your child to wash your hands often with soap and water. Also, remind your children not to share personal items such as drinks, food, or utensils.

Teach your children to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, and to immediately wash their hands after.

Parents are also reminded to keep children at home if they have a fever, as students must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school.

School officials say that custodial staff is diligently working in sanitizing the school and keeping a safe and healthy learning environment for all students.

Classes will resume on Monday, February 10.

