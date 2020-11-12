x
Agua Dulce ISD returning to remote learning starting Monday after student tests positive for COVID-19

The Agua Dulce Independent School District will return to remote learning Dec. 14-18 after reporting that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the student was last present at Agua Dulce Secondary school on Dec. 8. All students who came into contact with that student will be notified by 3:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Face-to-face learning will resume Jan. 5, 2021.

