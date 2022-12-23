Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday

34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages.

He was identified after a home's Ring camera caught him stealing a package from their front porch in broad daylight.

Gonzalez has a history of over 50 bookings in Jim Wells County that ranged from minor to serious offenses, and he also had two outstanding warrants.

The Agua Dulce city marshal told 3NEWS that once caught, Gonzalez would be sure to pay for his crimes.

