Agua Dulce (KIII News) — Now that residents of northwest Nueces County are aware that mosquitoes infected with West Nile have been found in the area, they are stepping up their game to protect themselves.

"Prevention," Agua Dulce resident Dacia Hernandez said. "Prevention. That's what's needed."

When Agua Dulce residents received notice of the West Nile find by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Nueces County, they took action, mowing their lawns and cleaning up as much as possible.

"We're all taking some precautions," resident Maggie Alaniz said. "Kind of scary that it's so close, but basically we're probably going to spend time inside, make sure we've got mosquito spray and whatnot."

That's what many in Agua Dulce will be doing for the next few days, all in an effort to avoid coming down with the dreaded virus.

"The problem with West Nile is if you get it and have an immune system that is compromised, you're above a certain age or you're below a certain age, it could land you in the hospital," Public Health Administrator Dr. Dante Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the complications from West Nile can be pretty severe -- think flu, but much worse.

"It's a virus. You're going to have similar symptoms with every single virus," Gonzalez said.

Nueces County's Vector Control has been on overdrive collecting mosquitoes and shipping them off to be tested, as well as running their fogging trucks in the areas where the most mosquitoes have been reported.

"We are spraying daily, so we're going to be spraying in Agua Dulce especially, but it's going to be Petronila, Agua Dulce, the Driscoll area up to Bluntzer," Nueces County Commissioner John Marez said. "In that big U-shaped area of the county."

Marez said Vector Control will be testing those areas daily with mosquito population reports coming in from the state every Monday.

In meantime, prevention is key to avoiding West Nile.

