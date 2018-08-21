Agua Dulce (KIII News) — For the first time in over 75 years, Agua Dulce now has a City Marshal -- Joe Gonzalez.

On Monday night a special ceremony was held for Gonzalez as he was sworn into his new position.

According to Gonzalez, he's sad to leave the sheriff's office but is excited to serve and protect the people of agua dulce.

It was thanks to a generous donation of $200,00 from Wyatt Ranches that the City Marshal's office was re-opened.

Wyatt Foundation officials said their purpose is to give back to the Texas communities in which the ranches are located in.

The Agua Dulce City Council selected Gonzalez to step into the position as city marshal.

When it was announced that the City Marshal's office would re-open in June citizens told 3News that a city marshall was much needed because the city's first responders are few and far between and they need help.

"We are going to try to serve and protect of course the elderly our school district, the young. We wanna make sure. We wanna bring good ethics to the community and work with all of the people," Gonzalez said.

There was law enforcement from Houston to Hildalgo County at Monday's ceremony supporting Gonzalez.

Agua Dulce has a population of 800.

