Ahead of potential winter mix, how to keep your plants safe through it all

Wyatt Page, Assistant Manager at Gil's Landscape Nursery said adding a protective cover, such as a breathable sheet can help preserve plants through hard weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While you may have gotten advice on how to fortify your homes, now you can focus on making sure your plants receive that same optimal care against cold temperatures.

Wyatt Page, Assistant Manager at Gil's Landscape Nursery said there is more to just covering your plants to protect them against the cold.

"The number one thing is to water," Page said. "So if their potted plants or in the ground your going to want to make sure you give your plants a good soaking."

According to Page, watering plants tonight could help insulate their root system, as well as trapping their soil warmth.

"That will protect the root system," Page said. "So even if you get damage on your plants you will be able to cut them back, and they will come back good the next year."

With many Coastal Bend residents still trying to recover or replace greenery from last years winter freeze, Page advises to bring plants indoors if possible. He adds that adding a protective cover, such as a breathable sheet can help preserve plants through hard weather.

"The wind is going to pick up really bad," Page said. "So all of our tall plants are going to get laid down. So you all should do that at home, that will keep them from falling and breaking."

Coastal Bend residents are encouraged to practice safety during extreme weather conditions. This can be done by keeping driving to a minimum and leaving early to make sure you have optimal time to get to your destination.

