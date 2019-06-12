CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 22 years since the Aids Memorial Quilt Exhibition was on display in the Coastal Bend.

In a partnership with the Mosaic Project and Pride Corpus Christi, 27 sections of the quilt, which have a total of 49,000 parts is on display at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.

The quilt was created during the late 1980s to memorialize those who had lost their lives during the aids epidemic.

"These were marginalized citizens of the population, and we should do our best to honor the work they did to advance the treatment. Activism on HIV and aids and also to remember them as a apart of the community," Cheif Operating Officer J.R. De La Garza said.

The exhibit opened on Sunday in honor of World Aids Day and will continue to be on display until Friday.

