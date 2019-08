CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ben McDonald Public Library resumed regular hours Monday after being closed for repairs to the air conditioning unit.

The air conditioning unit issues have been fixed and the facility is open and back up to regular business hours, according to the City of Corpus Christi.

Below are the library's regular business hours:

Monday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

