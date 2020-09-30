Over 80 listings throughout the state have now been removed from the Airbnb platform.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station is one of 17 cities across Texas who has had Airbnb listings suspended for violating house party policies.

Over 80 listings throughout the state received previous complaints and warnings regarding house parties, and these listings have now been removed from the Airbnb platform.

The suspensions have been enacted in the following cities:

Austin

Baytown

College Station

Corpus Christi

Cypress

Dallas

Edgewood

El Paso

Fort Worth

Fredericksburg

Houston

Lubbock

Pearland

Richmond

San Antonio

Uvalde

Wimberly

Airbnb's house party policies are put in place to respect neighbors and the hosts' property and house rules. The company says that while a majority of Airbnb hosts contribute positively to their neighborhoods and local economy, a small minority have not adhered to Airbnb policy, which is why they are now being reprimanded.

Neighbors can report concerns regarding Airbnb hosts in their neighborhood using Airbnb's 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline. Many of the suspensions listed above were reported to this hotline, helping Airbnb enforce their polices.

To find out more about Airbnb and their global party ban, you can click here.