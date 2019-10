CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Airbnb will be collecting a hotel occupancy tax for its users starting Nov. 1 as part of a seven-percent tax agreement.

That agreement joins Corpus Christi with several other cities and the state in fully benefiting from people visiting home sharing and short-term rentals.

State law mandates that hotel occupancy taxes must be dedicated to supporting local tourism marketing and the Corpus Christi arts community.

