Final phase of Airline Rd. construction begins Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final phase of construction on Airline Road between South Padre Island Drive (SPID) and McArdle Road is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 15.

All traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes during this phase of construction. Airline Road will be reduced to one lane, in each direction, within the construction limits. Access to local businesses will be maintained during construction. Drivers and pedestrians should also expect the following traffic changes: