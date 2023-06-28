Airline exit ramp on westbound Highway 358 closed until noon

A piece of equipment that was being used to repave the roadway broke, causing the delay in reopening the exit ramp.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up, drivers.

The westbound Highway 358 exit ramp to Airline will be closed until noon, TxDOT officials said.

A piece of equipment they were using to repave the roadway broke down overnight, causing the delay. The equipment is back up and running and the roadway should completely reopen by noon.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!