Airline Road from SPID to McArdle to completely close overnight from June 14-18

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Monday, June 14, Airline Road from South Padre Island Drive (SPID) to McArdle Road will be completely closed to drivers, the city announced.

The road will be closed at 9 p.m. nightly and will reopen at 5 a.m. until Friday, June 18.

Drivers are encouraged to use detours and side roads to access area businesses during the closure.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.