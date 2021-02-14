Airlines that serve Corpus Christi International Airport cancel flights due to winter weather

If you are scheduled to fly in or out of CCIA during this time be sure to stay in contact with your airline for the latest information.

Due to the winter weather conditions expected to develop, the airlines that serve CCIA are pre-emptively cancelling flights.

Here’s a list:

American has canceled all flights in and out of Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) for the rest of the day.

United has canceled an evening arrival on Sunday and has canceled all flights in and out of CCIA on Monday, February 15 through mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines will operate afternoon flights today but has canceled their evening arrival in to CCIA from Houston-Hobby.

American and Southwest have not yet announced any changes for flights on Monday and Tuesday.

As weather conditions develop, there could be additional disruptions for at least the next 48 hours.

If you are scheduled to fly in or out of CCIA during this time should be in contact with their airline for the latest information. You can also check online for the latest posted flight schedules on status.

The airport terminal will remain open through the duration of the weather event to provide customer service to tenants and travelers who may need assistance. Airport Operations Personnel are monitoring weather conditions on the airfield. Should icy conditions develop on runways or taxiways, managers will take the appropriate measures to maintain safety standards at CCIA. This could include closing taxiways and runways at some point.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.