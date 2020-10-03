CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The travel industry is suffering due to fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Less people are wanting to travel, so now airlines are trying to make it easier for people to change their plans.

Delta Airlines said they will temporarily waive change fees for travelers who might need to change their plans. That move was followed by American and United Airlines, who implemented similar policies.

For more information, you can visit the individual airline websites below:

Delta

United

American

