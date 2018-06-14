Thursday marked the 243 birthday to the United States Army. To celebrate, the Corpus Christi International Airport unveiled three new banners commemorating the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

The banners are displayed over the ticket counters and highlight the theme of army, community, and nation. The banners also are a reminder of the economic impact the 3,500-member workforce of civilian and contract employees has on our local economy.

The new additions are part of a two-year project and show how much the community supports CCAD.

"These banners represent the community, the army and the overall place of where the Corpus Christi Army Depot fits into the city of Corpus Christi," CCAD Commander Col. Allan Lanceta said.

The banners were presented to the airport by the Federal Managers Association.

