Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Another candidate interested in running for mayor of Corpus Christi showed up Friday morning to City Hall to file for the mayor position.

Aislynn Campbell is now another candidate who will be running for the mayor of Corpus Christi.

Campbell is one of three people so far who has filed to run. Other candidates running for mayor include Ray Madrigal and incumbent Joe McComb.

Campbell is a familiar face in the community; she's the founder and executive director of Grow Local South Texas.

"I'm very excited. This is going to be a turning point in the history of Corpus Christi. I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to have the voices heard of the entire community and be able to hear what people's concerns are and then leaping forward with 21st-century leadership style," Campbell said.

There is still time for those interested in running for mayor or other positions with the filing deadline being Aug. 20.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII