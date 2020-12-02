CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who previously held a position as a member of the Port of Corpus Christi Board of Commissioners was appointed again.

Al Jones was reappointed to City on the Port Commission job by a majority vote over two other finalists. He represented the Port Commission for one term and lost that appointment two years ago.

Jones recently retired as American Bank President and CEO after 45 years.

According to Jones, he believes the Port is moving in the right direction but would like to help the board get past issues with local communities such as the disagreement with Port Aransas over building an oil terminal on nearby Harbor Island.

"I pride myself on being a solutions finder. And I hope that I can be a part of finding a solution if there is one out there," Jones said.

Jones and a friend opened American Bank in August of 1970.

Jones says one of his most gratifying accomplishments is the creation of the American Bank Center.

According to Jones, he will finish the unexpired term of Wayne Squires, who stepped down after it was learned he didn't have a degree he claimed to have had.

Jones plans to continue to be on the port board when the term ends at the end of the year.

