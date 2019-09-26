FALFURRIAS, Texas — A woman from Alabama is facing federal charges in connection with trying to smuggle over $900,000 worth of drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, back in June 31-year-old Guadalupe Inostroza-Diaz tried to smuggle 20 pounds of meth but was stopped at the Falfurrias checkpoint. Agents found the bundles of drugs hidden inside an ice chest in the trunk of Inostroza-Diaz's car.

Inostroza-Diaz pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling and faces 10 years in prison.

