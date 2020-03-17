CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alamo Drafthouse put out notice Monday that all of their locations, except one franchise-owned location in Virginia, will be closed until further notice.

The announcement comes on the heels of major precautions being taken around the country due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This, of course, includes the Alamo Drafthouse in Corpus Christi, which took to Facebook Monday evening to spread the word.

"When we re-open after this unprecedented and indefinite hiatus, it will be in a dramatically altered world, and in an industry that’s been shaken to its core," the announcement stated. "We’ll be in close contact over the coming days and weeks with our teams, suppliers, and colleagues on what these closures mean and what we plan to do next."

For those who have already purchased movie tickets, they will be automatically refunded. If they were purchased through Fandango, your refund will be processed by them.

If you purchased a ticket in person, contact avp@drafthouse.com.

Season Pass members will have their account billing paused until they reopen. You will be notified when that happens.

