Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend.



The shuttles will run 5:30-midnight on Friday; noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon- 8:30 p.m. Sunday.



Park-and-ride locations will be at Corpus Christi City Hall, the Nueces County Courthouse and TAMU-CC’s Sand Dollar parking lot.

