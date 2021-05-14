Here's what you need to know now that alcohol to go is permanent in Texas

According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson Chris Porter, alcohol to go sales first came about when businesses asked the state for some sort of relief and a way to keep their doors open during the pandemic.



"Over the last year, we saw a great responsibility by the businesses," said Porter. "We saw them continue to sell safely and keep their customer happy the legislature made that bill permanent."



Now that alcohol to go is here to stay, there’s a few things you need to know.



"For customers, the most important thing to remember is the laws that prohibit the opening of an alcohol container in a vehicle remain in effect, so nothing as changed as far as that is concerned," said Porter.



Porter said if you purchase alcohol to go, you need to wait until you get home, or your final destination before you begin to consume it.



"As for retailers, most important thing to remember just like last year when Governor Abbott instituted his waivers, you still must sell alcohol alongside a food order if you intend to sell it to-go" said Porter.



Brandon Harper, managing partner for the Nueces Brewing Company, says as a brewery, they were always allowed to sell to-go alcohol and plan to continue doing so, but Harper hopes to see more changes in regulation like this one in the future.



"I think this will be a good opportunity to re-evaluate other laws that maybe changed or modified to accommodate a more modern life style" said Harper.



Porter says as always, law enforcement, as well as TABC will be on the lookout for drinking and driving and overconsumptions.