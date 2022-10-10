Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago.
"So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
Growing up, Samuel and Sasha Alcorta recall the studio which their mother founded back in 1997 as being a home away from home.
Since the elder Alcorta’s retirement, both brother and sister have committed to carrying on the Alcorta folklórico legacy of preserving Mexican history with each dance step; teaching Mexican folk dance – or dances of the people – and helping students connect to their heritage through dance, music and costume.
"I have these students come in, and they are ready to dive into their culture,” said Sasha Alcorta, who teaches at the school. They are ready to pick up their skirts and move their feet and learn why it’s so important to do what we do."
The Alcortas help their students use dance as a form of storytelling, sharing the distinct stories and traditions of Mexico's 31 states, and keeping them alive.
"They are learning about different types of music, the different postures people have in different parts of the country,” Samuel Alcorta said. “They’re learning about the costuming. They’re learning what they should – how certain movements should move in one part of the region versus another region. They’re understanding a lot more of their cultural heritage that they might not get from academic instruction or from home life."
And with each leap, turn, and stomp, students promote diversity and educate the community through their performances.
"What's unique about our company is: We don’t dance for the sake of dancing to look pretty on stage, we dance with the intent to educate our community," said Samuel Alcorta.
As an audience member, you only see the end result -- not the hours of training, sacrifice and focus.
You also miss the priceless moments being made backstage between mothers and dancers.
"It's not only a mother getting a child ready or a performance because that’s what a mom does, is take care of her babies, but, it is a mother bringing culture to their child," said Sasha Alcorta.
It also fills these mothers with pride as they pass down their stories and culture from one generation to another with each vibrant dress and ribbon tied.
"When I'm getting my daughter ready to perform, it just gives me a sense for pride of who we are, from where we come from," said dance mom Amanda Covarrubias.
To Alcorta's Compañía de Danza Folklórica, folklorico is life, folklórico is family -- and familia es todo.