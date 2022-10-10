Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi

Generations after their families left Mexico, kids are getting a taste of their ancestors' native dances and culture here in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago.



"So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."



Growing up, Samuel and Sasha Alcorta recall the studio which their mother founded back in 1997 as being a home away from home.

Since the elder Alcorta’s retirement, both brother and sister have committed to carrying on the Alcorta folklórico legacy of preserving Mexican history with each dance step; teaching Mexican folk dance – or dances of the people – and helping students connect to their heritage through dance, music and costume.



"I have these students come in, and they are ready to dive into their culture,” said Sasha Alcorta, who teaches at the school. They are ready to pick up their skirts and move their feet and learn why it’s so important to do what we do."



The Alcortas help their students use dance as a form of storytelling, sharing the distinct stories and traditions of Mexico's 31 states, and keeping them alive.

"They are learning about different types of music, the different postures people have in different parts of the country,” Samuel Alcorta said. “They’re learning about the costuming. They’re learning what they should – how certain movements should move in one part of the region versus another region. They’re understanding a lot more of their cultural heritage that they might not get from academic instruction or from home life."



And with each leap, turn, and stomp, students promote diversity and educate the community through their performances.



"What's unique about our company is: We don’t dance for the sake of dancing to look pretty on stage, we dance with the intent to educate our community," said Samuel Alcorta.





As an audience member, you only see the end result -- not the hours of training, sacrifice and focus.