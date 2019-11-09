BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing teen out of Brownsville, Texas, who may be traveling to the Alice area.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year-old Amber Mallett was last seen July 25 in Brownsville. Authorities said she may be making her way to Alice or Arlington, Texas.

Mallett is described as a 17-year-old biracial female who is both Hispanic and white. She stands about 5'4" and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

