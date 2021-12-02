Alex Bregman, Mattress Mack team up to help family who lost home in fire

HOUSTON — How do you celebrate a big milestone birthday when you turn 70 years old? If you’re Mattress Mack, you take the time to help a family in need.
Mack and Astros star Alex Bregman teamed up to provide a houseful of furniture to the Flores family.
They lost their home in a fire and are now trying to rebuild their lives.
Bregman’s mother told him about the story so he called his buddy Mack at Gallery Furniture.
“He’s a role model for me so I called him, and we tried to figure out what we could do,” Bregman told the family after surprising them with the furniture.
They also gave them a $3,000 gift certificate to Gallery Furniture.
“We have a lot of beautiful furniture for you when you get ready to move in, and all of this was made possible by my friend Alex, who is a great guy,” Mack said.
In return, the family gave Bregman a drawing of him their daughter did for a project at the University of Houston.
If you’d like to help the Flores family as they rebuild their home, give Mack a call at Gallery Furniture.