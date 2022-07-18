Alice bowling alley welcomes new owners

The Whitty brothers owned the bowling alley for 38 years and said that while they're ready to move on, they are proud of what they accomplished.

ALICE, Texas — For the first time in more than three decades, an Alice bowling alley known for family gatherings has new owners.

Longtime owners of Paladium Bowl and brothers, Mike and Chris Whitty, decided to pass the business off to the Owen family: David, Tina and Jonathan. The Whitty brothers owned the bowling alley for 38 years and said that while they're ready to move on, they are proud of what they accomplished.

"It's a family fun center for Alice and the surrounding community," Mike Whitty said. "And to have been able to survive and be here for 38 years and watch so many families come through here, bringing their children and now grandchildren, and it's just been really an honor to serve the community."

The new owners started as bowlers there before taking over the business, just like the Whitty brothers.

The Owen family got a chance to meet customers for the first time with a special introduction held Friday.

The bowling alley is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. at 1610 East Main Street in Alice.

